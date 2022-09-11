Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.