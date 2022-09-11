 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane Kay at sea, but lashes Mexico's Baja peninsula

Hurricane Kay at sea, but lashes Mexico's Baja peninsula

Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News