Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SUN 11:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
