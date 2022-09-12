Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SUN 11:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.