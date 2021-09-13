This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperature…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. H…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luc…