This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for hig…
Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. H…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, tho…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luc…