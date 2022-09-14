Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.