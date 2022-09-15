This evening in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson fol…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …