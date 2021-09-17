This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
