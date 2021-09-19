Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luc…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luc…