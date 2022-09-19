For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sun…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…