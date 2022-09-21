 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:19 PM MST until WED 12:30 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

