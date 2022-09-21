This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:19 PM MST until WED 12:30 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
