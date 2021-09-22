 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

