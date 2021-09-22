For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and varia…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…