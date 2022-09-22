This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until THU 7:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfe…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sun…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…