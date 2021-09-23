Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, tho…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and varia…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…