Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:04 PM MST until THU 11:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
