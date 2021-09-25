Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
