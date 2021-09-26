Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

