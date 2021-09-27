Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area s…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the…