Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

