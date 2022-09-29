For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
