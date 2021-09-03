 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

