This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckil…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…