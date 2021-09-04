Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't g…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.