Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
