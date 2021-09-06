Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:09 PM MST until MON 1:15 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

