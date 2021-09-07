For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though lucki…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't g…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…