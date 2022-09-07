Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.