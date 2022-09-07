Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckil…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures a…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luck…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson f…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, tho…