Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though lucki…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect da…