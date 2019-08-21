Today's high temperature was the hottest for August 21 since 1930.
Just after 3 p.m., the high temperature at Tucson International Airport hit 110 degrees, one degree higher than the August 21 record of 108 degrees from 1930, the National Weather Service said.
An excessive heat warning was in place from Tuesday at 11 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.
110° it is at #Tucson airport. #azwx pic.twitter.com/R5UCYewn0y— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 21, 2019
The Old Pueblo has not seen rain since August 11, but moisture is expected to come back to the area starting tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency reported isolated showers and thunderstorms south and east of Tucson on Wednesday that were moving southeast.
Thursday's high is forecast at 104 degrees. Tucson will get a break from the triple-digit temperatures this weekend, with a high of 99 degrees on Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.