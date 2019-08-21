The temperature in Tucson climbed to 110 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the previous August 21 daily heat record, according to the National Weather Service.
The triple-digit temp was recorded just after 3 p.m. at Tucson International Airport, coming in two degrees higher than the previous daily record of 108 degrees set in 1930.
An excessive heat warning was in place from Tuesday at 11 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.
110° it is at #Tucson airport. #azwx pic.twitter.com/R5UCYewn0y— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 21, 2019
The Old Pueblo has not seen rain since August 11, but moisture is expected to come back to the area starting tomorrow, the National Weather Service said.
The agency reported isolated showers and thunderstorms south and east of Tucson on Wednesday that were moving southeast.
Thursday's high temperature is expected to reach 104 degrees.
Tucson will get a break from the triple-digit temperatures this weekend, with a high of 99 degrees on Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.