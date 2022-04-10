We'd like you to share your photos like this reader did

Have you taken a photo you'd like to share with Arizona Daily Star readers? The Star would like you to share it on our Reader Photo page.

If you would like to contribute, upload your photo at tucson.com/readerphotos. Give us a little information about your photo. Please only upload photos you took yourself or get permission if a family member took it and include their name in the caption.

We may feature your photo here or in a collection online, with appropriate credit of course.

See photos already contributed at tucson.com/contributed.

Send questions to jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.