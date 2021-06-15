 Skip to main content
WEd working

WEd working

  • Updated

METRO lineup for Wednesday, June 16

Page contact copy editor Myles Standish

Tucson & Region (with graphic)

1 — PARTIAL STRIP: 061621-tuc-metro-steller. About 35 inches. Needs Steller column shippet. HED: 2 lines of 23

2 — RIGHT RAIL: 061621-tuc-metro-next-school-year. 40 inches. With file photo for the jump, 061621-tuc-metro-next-school-year-p1. HED: 2 of 15 

3 — CENTERPIECE: 061621-tuc-metro-tmc-icu. Standalone centerpiece with two photos.

4 –  UNDER CP: 061621-tuc-metro-top-chef-maria. With photo for print, 061621-tuc-metro-top-chef-maria-p1. HED: 1 of 30

5. – BOTTOM (OR INSIDE): 061621-tuc-metro-finchem. About 10 inches. With mug, 061621-tuc-metro-finchem-p1. 

BOTTOM RAIL: 061621-tuc-metro-daily-covid-g1 

