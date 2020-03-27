Wednesday, March 2, 1932, front page: Lindbergh baby kidnaped

Lindbergh Baby Kidnaped
POLICE OF TWO STATES COMBINE IN HUNT FOR AMERICA'S BEST KNOWN BABY, TAKEN FROM HIS BED AND TAKEN AWAY IN SEDAN
Green Chrysler Used in Crime at Home in New Jersey
WORE SLEEPING SUIT
Father Unable to Give Information to Officers
HOPEWELL, N. J., March 2. ─ (Wednesday) ─ (AP) ─ A note was found last night on the window sill of the nursery from which Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr. was kidnaped. Although police would not divulge the note's contents, it was indicated that it contained a demand for ransom.
NEW YORK, March 1. ─ (AP) ─ Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr. was kidnaped tonight from the home of his famous parents in Hopewell, N. J., and spirited away in a dark green Chrysler sedan.
A description of the car was carried in a confidential communication on the police teletype systems of New Jersey and New York.
The police notice gave its license number as "A-1153NJ" and stated that the machine was stolen in Atlantic City.
NEW YORK, Mar. 1. ─ (AP) ─ Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh's 19 months old son, Charles Augustus, Jr., was kidnaped tonight from their home at Hopewell, N. J.
News of the kidnaping, first carried as a report on the police teletype service, was verified to the Associated Press by one of Colonel Lindbergh's closest friends, who asked that his name be not used.
No information was available as to how the kidnapers managed to make away with the child, who was clad in his sleeping suit.
The baby, probably the best known youngster in America, was put to bed at his usual hour, 7:30 p. m. At 10 p. m., someone looked in the nursery and he was gone. That was all the information the flying colonel was able to give the police.
The alarm spread quickly over New Jersey and New York state. Police Commissioner Mulrooney was awakened at his home and notified. He hurried to headquarters.
Special police squad cars were shot out over Jersey highways, and a close watch was placed over the Holland tunnel and the various ferries connecting the two states. Police had blanket orders to stop and search all cars of a suspicious character.
Meanwhile, picked detectives went into the underworld, on the alert for any possible clue.
Within a half hour after the kidnaping, a flood of telephone calls poured in on Hopewell. The Associated Press had the Lindbergh home on the wire for about ten minutes, to be told finally that all inquiries must be made through the Hopewell police chief, who could not be reached.
The Lindbergh baby has been one of the most carefully guarded children in the world.
When his famous parents flew to China last summer, the youngster was taken to the Morrow summer home in Maine, and, even then his mother was quoted frequently in dispatches as being anxious concerning him.
Soon after the child was born, Col. Lindbergh acquiesced in the general demand for pictures of his son. Summoning newpapermen to his office, he personally handed out the photographs.
It was said by close friends of the family tonight that Mrs. Lindbergh is expecting another child within about three months.
The Lindbergh country home, in the Sourland Hills of New Jersey, was built for them while they were in the Orient. It is a new $50,000 structure and the Lindberghs picked the site from the air.
The house is far from regular highways and designed for complete privacy. It can be reached only by winding dirt and gravel roads and is about five miles from Hopewell, and not far from Princeton. It has a private landing field.
The house is backed by dense woods, with open country in the front and on both sides. Lindbergh's only neighbors are farmers.
Princeton police reported that two men in a sedan had stopped there shortly before the kidnaping and asked directions to the nearby Lindbergh home.
