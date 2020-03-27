Wednesday, March 2, 1932, front page: Lindbergh baby kidnaped

Lindbergh Baby Kidnaped

POLICE OF TWO STATES COMBINE IN HUNT FOR AMERICA'S BEST KNOWN BABY, TAKEN FROM HIS BED AND TAKEN AWAY IN SEDAN

Green Chrysler Used in Crime at Home in New Jersey

WORE SLEEPING SUIT

Father Unable to Give Information to Officers

HOPEWELL, N. J., March 2. ─ (Wednesday) ─ (AP) ─ A note was found last night on the window sill of the nursery from which Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr. was kidnaped. Although police would not divulge the note's contents, it was indicated that it contained a demand for ransom.

NEW YORK, March 1. ─ (AP) ─ Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr. was kidnaped tonight from the home of his famous parents in Hopewell, N. J., and spirited away in a dark green Chrysler sedan.