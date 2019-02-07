Hall of Fame head coach and national champion Lute Olson made his way to McKale Center for the first time this season. Olson sat in Tucson attorney Burt Kinerk’s second-row seats, his shock of white hair visible from the upper deck.
Olson was shown on the McKale Center video board and, naturally, Arizona fans showered him with “Luuuuuuuuute” cheers. Olson had a 781-280 record as a collegiate head coach and took the Wildcats to four Final Fours, including the 1997 national championship when the Wildcats took down three No. 1 seeds to bring home UA’s only men’s basketball title.