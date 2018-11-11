Richard Jefferson taking photos with fans before his first broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/x1ruxzl82O— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 11, 2018
Former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson returned to McKale Center for the first time since April Sunday as part of the Pac-12 Networks’ broadcast. Jefferson was brought on to Pac-12 Networks team as a game broadcaster and in-studio analyst.
He joins an analyst group that consists of former Wildcat Matt Muehlebach, Steve Lavin, Casey Jacobsen, P.J. Carlesimo, Mike Montgomery, Eddie House, Don MacLean, Eldridge Recasner, Dan Dickau, Ben Braun, Dan Belloumini and, of course, Bill Walton. Former interim UA coach Kevin O’Neill will no longer be a part of the network.
Along with Pac-12 Networks, Jefferson is also a Brooklyn Nets analyst on YES Network and a college basketball broadcaster on ESPN. Jefferson retired from the NBA after 17 seasons and will now become a traveling man as a broadcaster.
“This is the year off. This isn’t work,” Jefferson told the Star before tipoff.
Jefferson still took the time to greet fans and take photos with members of the Zona Zoo.