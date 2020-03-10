Welcome to our community!

Dear Reader,
I'm Irene McKisson, the co-founder and editor of #ThisIsTucson. I’m writing to thank you for subscribing to our newsletter and give you a little background on who we are.
#ThisIsTucson is a place to find things to do, taste and talk about in Tucson.
Our writers are always researching and trying new things so we can share them with you. We want to inspire people to love Tucson and connect with their community.
I hope you enjoy receiving our newsletters and take advantage of other ways to engage with us. You can start by visiting thisistucson.com, where we post stories and events every day. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reply to this email.
Thank you,
Irene McKisson
Editor and co-founder
#ThisIsTucson