The Parade of Homes is a showcase of new homes throughout Tucson and the surrounding communities. This self-guided tour features homes with innovative ideas, the newest trends in home decorating, "green" building technology and much more!
Redeem you FREE tickets! Tickets can be redeemed on through the website or you can download the mobile app to get your tickets. Tickets will be required at the event and will be scanned at each home. You will be able to enter your ticket code on our website after visiting Parade homes to be eligible to win great prizes! Click on the Prize tab on our homepage for more details.
The Southern Arizona Home Builders Association is the leading organization in Tucson actively working to protect, preserve and promote Southern Arizona home builders, homeowners and individuals working in the construction industry.
Become a member of SAHBA! As a member you have DIRECT access to the most powerful, successful and influential business owners and government officials in Southern Arizona. Joining SAHBA is a great way to create new contacts and leads, network with others in the industry and keep a strong voice for the home building industry.