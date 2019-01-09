HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Less Stress and More Well-Being — Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Canada Drive. Learn how hypnosis and aromatherapy can enhance your health and well being. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16. 1-302-598-9642. facebook.com.
Dan's 100 Hunger Run and 'Keep Your Health on Track' Wellness Fair — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. Dan will run 100K over 12 hours to help end hunger in southern Arizona. Open to all ages. For more information communityfoodbank.org/Events/Detail/dans-100-hunger-run-and-wellness-fair-2018. 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 19. 622-0525. communityfoodbank.org.