DANCING AND LESSONS
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Singles and couples welcomed. First visit free. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15 and 20. $7. 885-6833.
Scottish Country Dancing Classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Folk, rock n' roll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Rhythm Gang Big Band of Tucson — SaddleBrook Main Ballroom, 38735 S. Mountain View Blvd. Music from the 1940's forward. Tickets will be on sale at the SaddleBrooke HOA#2 Administration Building. Tickets will not be sold at the door. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $10. 818-1000.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Introductory lesson at 6:30, music begins at 7 p.m. If this is your first dance, let us know at the door and we'll give you a ticket for a free second dance. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. 8-11:45 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 603-8043.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 888-3910.
Sock Hop — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Rock, country, swing and line dances. BYOB. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $8. 625-3488.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 18. $5. 625-3488.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Donations accepted. 795-3400.