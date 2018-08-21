2017 record: 7-6, 5-4 Big 12
Coach: Dana Holgorsen (eighth year)
Sked or alive? The non-conference slate presents some interesting challenges. West Virginia opens vs. Tennessee in Charlotte and visits North Carolina State. But November will make or break the Mountaineers’ season: at Texas, vs. TCU, at Oklahoma State, vs. Oklahoma. WVU went 0-4 against those teams last year.
Why they’re here: West Virginia might be the most entertaining team in the country. The Mountaineers are loaded on offense – including QB Will Grier and WR David Sills, who had 18 touchdowns last year – and have significant questions on defense. The offense should be potent enough to keep them in the race in the Big 12.