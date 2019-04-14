Sources

Special thanks to Bruce and Gail Grossetta for providing details of Frances Warren’s life, including the following undated documents: Grossetta, A.V. and Gail Grossetta. “As I Remember Tucson.” Grossetta, Bruce. “From Covered Wagon to School Superintendent.”

Cross, Cheri. “Four New Dist. 1 Schools Named for Ex-Educators.” Tucson Daily Citizen. January 23, 1975.

“In Old Tucson.” Arizona Daily Star. March 26, 1925.

“Interesting Tucsonans: Mrs. Fanny Jane Warren.” Arizona Daily Star. May 20, 1921.

James, Cecil. “Pink Adobe Shops will be Razed.” Tucson Daily Citizen. June 29, 1964.

June 3, 1976 letter from Robert S. Tuller to Ann-Eve Johnson at the Tucson branch of the Arizona Historical Society explaining the relationship between Frances Warren and Eliza Royce.

O’Neil, Betty C. (Principal of Frances Warren Elementary School). 1975 personal history of Frances Warren written for dedication of school.

Tucson Unified School District, District Superintendents-1867-Present. Accessed at www.tusd1.org/Information/History/District-Superintendents

“Women Taking Active Part in Fair Work.” Arizona Daily Star. Sept. 6, 1912.