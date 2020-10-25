We've fallen short of taking care of Earth's resources, especially water

In the Scripture shared by Jews and Christians, we read about the creation of human beings on Day Six. We are the culmination of all God’s creative energy that has come before. God blesses the first humans – and by extension blesses us as well – and puts us in charge of all creation.
Being in charge means taking care of what is given, and not mistreating it. Alas, we have fallen short of our responsibility, and much is broken in our world, broken because of our ill use of creation itself.
Judaism teaches a value called “Tikkun Olam,” meaning “repair the world.” Of the many areas in our environment that need attention and repair, our most vital resource — water — is also the most urgent. First, we in the Southwest keenly feel the absence of water, especially during this long, hot summer. The lack of rain is a daily reminder that the earth has become out of balance through our mistreatment of it. But in the midst of our dry environment, we still have clean water! How long can this last? And more to the point: clean water is no longer a given resource for many of our fellow human beings on the planet.
Clean water is a basic human right, not a privilege. It cannot be based on ZIP code or skin color. God put us in charge of all creation, not just our own comforts in our own backyards. We are all related, because we are all descendants of the first two humans. True Tikkun Olam means protecting the purity and access of water to all inhabitants of God’s precious world.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!