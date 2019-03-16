Brandon Randolph says this season “was definitely a learning experience.” Randolph on his future at Arizona: “I’m not really worried about that right now.” pic.twitter.com/Ajr1vENvvE— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 13, 2019
Entering this season, ESPN rated Randolph the No. 9 shooting guard prospect and the No. 42 overall NBA prospect. Those rankings indicate he could command a two-way G League/NBA contract or possibly even be an NBA Draft pick.
As a result, and because UA's incoming recruits suggest his role will get no bigger next season, Randolph is expected to leave.
Randolph's decision could be tricky. While he finished as the Wildcats’ overall leading scorer with an average of 12.4 points per game, his production dropped off dramatically against Pac-12 competition.
Randolph averaged 10 points per game and shot 26.5 percent from 3-point range in Pac-12 regular-season games, and was taken out of the starting lineup for the Wildcats’ Pac-12 Tournament game against USC. He made 1 of 6 shots against the Trojans, a layup, while playing 16 minutes.
Personable and bright, Randolph took the move well, saying — as Miller has — that it was difficult to adjust to being the target of defensive schemes after playing a much smaller role behind Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins last season.
“I think the first half of the season, I was playing really well and obviously scouting (by opponents) has a lot to do with it,” Randolph said. “But it's still definitely just a big switch in roles for me from last year to this year. This is just a learning experience.
"I had some great games and at the same time, I had some bad games. And, you know, that's life. I'm proud of what I did. And, you know, I'm proud of my brothers as well. They always had my back.”
As for next year? “I’m really not worried about that," Randolph said.
Two other role players, Devonaire Doutrive (11 minutes per game) and Alex Barcello (9.6 minutes per game), might also be considering their roles once with the highly touted recruiting class due to arrive.
Forward Ira Lee and guard Brandon Williams, however, have both given strong indications they plan to return.
“Part 3 is gonna epic,” tweeted Lee, who will be a third-year junior next season. “We have no choice.”