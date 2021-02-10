What does Arizona have to play for in the final month of the season? Start with these 5 things

In the days that immediately followed Arizona’s Dec. 29 decision to self-impose a postseason ban, the Wildcats talked about going all out after the Pac-12 regular-season title.

UA coach Sean Miller said his team would “remain united and aggressively compete” toward that goal, while senior forward Ira Lee said he told his teammates “let’s try to win every dang conference game.”

Barring a run-the-table finish that would include an improbable sweep at UCLA and USC next week plus at least one win over Oregon, the Wildcats don’t really have a chance to win the Pac-12 anymore.

Their losses at Utah and Colorado last weekend left them four losses behind the first-place LA schools in the Pac-12 race, with six or maybe seven games to go (their postponed game at Oregon on Jan. 16 has not been rescheduled).

So what’s left?

Considering the look of the Wildcats’ roster, the obvious goal would be to finish strongly and build momentum for next season — when literally every player will be eligible to return and fans might even be in the stands again.