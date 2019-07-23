Sumlin still believes in Tate, despite a 2018 season that didn’t go quite as planned. The signs are clear: Tate got the veteran-QB treatment in the spring game, starting and playing only a handful of snaps; and he’s one of two players representing Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day. Tailback J.J. Taylor is the other.
Tate entered last season with Heisman hype and massive expectations that probably were unrealistic. Adapting to a new system and new coaches proved difficult. An early-season ankle injury had Tate limping and struggling to recapture his 2017 form.
Tate never regained his mojo as a runner, but he improved in some respects as a passer. He set career highs with 2,530 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, improving his TD-to-interception ratio from 14-9 to 26-8. Those 26 TD passes ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and were just three fewer than the total posted by the only other two quarterbacks scheduled to attend Media Day: Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Stanford’s K.J. Costello.
Tate appeared to be healthy during spring practice, and he seemed to be in a positive frame of mind when interacting with the media. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone suggested their “growing pains” as teacher and pupil were behind them, or at least trending in that direction.
“I kind of understand him a little bit more,” Mazzone said in spring, “and he understands me a little bit more.”
Tate looked into declaring for the 2019 NFL draft before wisely deciding to return to Arizona for his senior season. He acknowledged in spring that he “had a lot more to prove.”
“I knew I left a lot on the table,” Tate said. “I know what my ceiling is. I know what I can do.
“With the circumstances I was dealing with last year, I couldn’t really perform to the best of my ability. … Thankfully, I had another year to learn and refine myself in this offense.”
Tate now enters a legacy-defining season.
Arizona hasn’t defeated Arizona State or won a bowl game with Tate as its starting quarterback. He has one more year to cement his status as an enduring UA great.