What it means to be a child of God

This week’s Advent word is peace.
“He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)
This Old Testament prophecy from Isaiah foretells the coming of Christ. The notion that our weapons of war will be transformed into garden tools, and that we will no longer need to train soldiers to fight is a glorious one. So why hasn’t it happened? Over two thousand years after the time of Jesus, we are still fighting wars; on battlefields, in city streets, in our homes and on social media. Why don’t we just give up on violence, conflict and bloodshed?
As advanced as we are, we are still tribal. We identify with those who think like us, look like us, act like us. My tribe brings me comfort and a sense of belonging. But there are lots of other tribes around me and my tribe fears the other tribes might take what we have – our precious natural resources and our perceived status. So, we go to war. Think of urban gangs fighting over a neighborhood corner that provides a good income selling drugs. Think of political parties fighting over legislation that favors the values of one over the other. Think of two historically bound countries fighting over a literal strip of land. We fight because we’re afraid of losing what we have or what we have struggled to achieve.
Our tribal mentality has sadly, not evolved. It has only matured. We now have weapons of war in the hands of everyday citizens. We have social media outlets that foment divisiveness. And we continue to think we’re in charge, that we’re in control.
We are not.
When we give in to God, when we fully trust in God, there will be no need for tribes. We will be a community. For it is God who will settle things fairly between nations. It is God who make things right between peoples. It will be God who gives us our true identity; an identity that cannot be wrested away or stolen.
In this season of peace, may we turn to our Creator, Liberator, and Sustainer – our Triune God – and really learn what it means to be the Children of God.
