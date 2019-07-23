Entering this week, all of Arizona’s 2019 freshmen had enrolled – with two sizable exceptions.
Defensive tackles Trevon Mason and Kane Bradford were the lone holdouts. Both encountered more NCAA red tape with transcripts and paperwork than expected. It was particularly surprising in the case of Mason, a junior-college transfer who initially was supposed to enroll in January.
Mason and Bradford happen to play the position where Arizona needs the most help.
The Wildcats lost starting defensive tackles Dereck Boles and PJ Johnson, who combined for 66 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. Even with them, Arizona’s inability to stop the run when it needed to most proved costly.
There appears to be tangible progress with at least one of the new defensive tackles. Mason popped up in the online UA phone directory Monday, and the anticipation is that he’ll be good to go for the start of camp.
How quickly Mason is able to contribute remains to be seen. He not only missed spring practice but couldn’t work out with the team and strength staff in summer. The coaches might have to ease him into the lineup. Having played two seasons of JC ball should help.
Bradford, an incoming freshman, is expected to arrive at some point, although the exact date is unclear. It isn’t uncommon for signees to encounter obstacles in the enrollment process. But the longer the delay lasts, the harder it will be for Bradford to play as a freshman.
Sorting out the rotation at defensive tackle is one of the biggest challenges Sumlin and his staff will face in camp.