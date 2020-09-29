What To Watch 0100420

Sunday, Oct. 4
NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500
NBC, 2pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 continues today at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500.
Buster Keaton 125th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 6pm
Catch a Classic!
Joseph Frank Keaton was born Oct. 4, 1895, and by just his early 20s he would become better known to silent movie fans of the era, and in later generations, as Buster, or “the Great Stone Face,” thanks to the deadpan expression he maintained even among the wildest comedic sequences depicted in his movies. TCM remembers his comedy filmmaking genius this evening, beginning with the 2018 documentary The Great Buster, followed by four classics directed (or co-directed) by and starring Keaton: Sherlock Jr.(1924), The General(1926), Steamboat Bill Jr.(1928) and Seven Chances(1925).
The Top Ten Revealed
AXS TV, 8pm
New Episodes!
Season 3 of the countdown show continues with 12 new episodes beginning tonight with a sightseeing tour of landmark “Destination Songs” such as “London Calling,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” and “Detroit Rock City.”
Pandora: “Things Have Changed”
The CW, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee).
The Simpsons: “I, Carumbus”
FOX, 8pm
Michael Palin provides a guest voice in the new episode “I, Carumbus,” in which a museum exhibit on Ancient Rome inspires Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) to imagine a Roman version of what would happen if Homer was more ambitious.
Renovation, Inc.: “Raising the Stress Level”
HGTV, 8pm
Due to local code and law, Sarah must give tough news to a stressed out client that will affect the renovation’s overall budget. Meanwhile, Bryan gets to work on a “surprise” deck renovation for his parents while they are out of town.
Cheer Squad Secrets
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Kelly (Margaret Anne Florence) helps her daughter Amelie (Karis Cameron) become captain of the cheerleading squad, only to discover that someone is giving her daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm
Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge. A home improvement project creates chaos. Caroline begins to question how people see her. The giraffe continues to torment Gillian. The truth about Ted’s last-minute trip comes to light.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: “Season 5 Tell Alls Part 2”
TLC, 8pm
Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the couples reunite virtually from their homes to discuss everything that has happened this past season and catch fans up on where they are now, since the cameras stopped rolling.
Rock Legends
AXS TV, 8:30pm
