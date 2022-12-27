What to Watch 010123

Sunday, Jan. 1

Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2023

BritBox

Everyone’s favorite Irish mammy, Mrs. Agnes Brown (Brendan O’Carroll), returns for a festive New Year’s special featuring more family high jinks and laughs.

Kaleidoscope

Netflix

New Series!

This crime-drama anthology series takes a nonlinear approach to its storytelling, offering a different immersive viewing experience to Netflix members as they watch the episodes — each of which is a puzzle piece — in unique orders and enter the story at different moments in time. That story spans 25 years and follows a crew of master thieves attempting to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault. Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell and Paz Vega lead the ensemble cast.

Paul T. Goldman

Peacock

New Series!

Seth Rogen is an executive producer of this mind-bending six-episode comedy that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade. In the style of Woliner’s work on the film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series mixes fact and fiction to tell the bizarre and incredible tale of a man named Paul T. Goldman, who plays himself. The cast also includes Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert and Dee Wallace. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

“Fresh Start” Programming Marathon

Antenna TV, beginning at 5am

Antenna TV kicks off the first day of the year with a 16-hour marathon featuring the first episodes of all the classic shows in the network’s catalog, including The Burns and Allen Show, The Jack Benny Program, Father Knows Best, McHale’s Navy, My Favorite Martian, Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, Maude, The Jeffersons, Three’s Company, Family Ties, Designing Women, Wings and many more. Visit antennatv.tv for more info and availability.

A Toast to Twilight (“The Twilight Zone” Marathon Continues)

Decades, beginning at 6am

Decades’ annual New Year’s celebration of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone, which began yesterday, continues all day today and into early tomorrow morning with classic episodes like “Walking Distance,” “The Hitchhiker,” “The Howling Man,” “It’s a Good Life,” “The After Hours,” “Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?” and many more. Visit decades.com for more info and availability.

“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon Continues

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Syfy’s annual New Year’s binge of Twilight Zone episodes, which started yesterday, runs throughout today and tomorrow, ending early morning Jan. 3. Today’s lineup features not only several classics from Rod Serling’s original 1959-64 series, but also three hourlong installments of Jordan Peele’s 2019-20 remake of the series, airing in primetime.

“Midsomer Murders” Marathon

Ovation, beginning at 6:30am

Enjoy nearly 24 hours of Season 4 and 5 episodes from the popular British mystery series Midsomer Murders.

Godzilla Movie Marathon

Comet, beginning at 11am

Giant monsters from Japan’s Toho Studios (mostly Godzilla) stomp all over Comet this afternoon and evening in a 16-hour movie marathon featuring Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956),

