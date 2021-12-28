What to Watch 010222

Sunday, Jan. 2
My Favorite Year
TCM, 6:15pm
This 1982 comedy is set in the 1950s, when young TV variety show staff writer Benjy Stone (Mark Linn-Baker) lobbies hard to hold on to a guest-star berth for his boyhood hero, ’30s-era screen swashbuckler Alan Swann (played by Best Actor Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole in a role loosely based on actor Errol Flynn and his appearance on the classic ’50s variety program Your Show of Shows, on which Mel Brooks, executive producer of My Favorite Year, was a writer). Benjy winds up regretting what he wished for, as his future soon hinges on keeping the dissipated, hard-drinking, womanizing Swann sober and in line through broadcast night. Actor Richard Benjamin made his feature directorial debut with this film, which effectively and lovingly captures the excitingly frenzied comedic feel of the actual live ’50s variety broadcasts that inspired this fictional tale. Joseph Bologna, Jessica Harper, Lainie Kazan and Bill Macy also star.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Debut Albums of 1982”
AXS TV, 8pm
Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the best albums that were released in 1982.
The Equalizer: “Separated”
CBS, 8pm
Robyn (Queen Latifah), defender of the defenseless, and her sniper pal, Mel (Liza Lapira), help reunite a mother and son separated at the border. With the help of CIA liaison Bishop (Chris Noth), they also try to free Mel’s hacker hubby Harry (Adam Goldberg) from jail.
Dirty Jobs
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+
Season Premiere!
Host Mike Rowe rolls up his sleeves again for the return of his series that finds him celebrating the next generation of hardworking men and women who have made civilized life possible. The new season allows Rowe to come back for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before, including the most grueling one of all. In tonight’s premiere, Rowe joins the workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure and finds out what it takes to build complex and vital structures like bridges and highways.
Next Level Chef
FOX, 8pm (This follows live football in all time zones — 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT)
New Series!
Gordon Ramsay is back for an all-new culinary competition as 15 contestants take on a three-story kitchen where the ingredients available match each level’s environment. Joining Ramsay as co-mentors are star chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will take the contestants under their wing to help one eventually win the grand prize of $250,000.
Deadly Ex Next Door
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Author Elise Edwards (Tianna Nori) and her husband, Allan (Jack Grinhaus), are thrilled to be new homeowners of a cabin overlooking a lake — until Elise’s former friend, Geena (Brendee Green), and her husband, Lee (Jean-Paul Najm), move in next door. Years ago, Geena stole Lee from Elise, bringing their friendship to an end. Now, Geena wants to apologize for hurting Elise, and Elise reluctantly forgives her. But when Elise is attacked by a mysterious figure in the woods and accused of having an affair with Lee, she begins questioning Geena’s motives. The tension between the two couples culminates in Geena being murdered, seemingly at the hands of Allan. It’s not long, though, before Elise realizes someone else is behind all the mysterious things happening to her. Now, Elise must fight for her life if she ever hopes to clear Allan’s name of a crime he didn&
