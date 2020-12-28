What to Watch 010321
Sunday, Jan. 3
Batman
H&I, 7am
Fellow crime-fighters Green Hornet (Van Williams) and Kato (Bruce Lee, mighty even as a sidekick) guest-star in a 1967 two-parter about bogus stamps!
The Miracle Worker
TCM, 4pm
Catch a Classic!
This acclaimed and inspiring 1962 drama tells the remarkable story of deaf, blind, and mute Helen Keller in 1880s Alabama and how she learned to communicate through the efforts of teacher Anne Sullivan. Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft both won Oscars for their respective performances as Keller and Sullivan. Best Director Oscar nominee Arthur Penn helmed this first screen adaptation of screenwriter William Gibson’s acclaimed 1959 teleplay; Gibson earned an Oscar nomination for his adaptation.
The Watch
BBC America, 8pm
New Series!
Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, The Watch centers on a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. The genre-bending fantasy series is inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett’s lauded Discworld novels and its many iconic characters. Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill and Marama Corlett star.
Call Me Kat
FOX, 8pm
New Series!
The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik stars as Kat, a quirky almost-40 single woman who quits her job as a math professor to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mom (Swoosie Kurtz) wishes she would settle down and get married, but Kat is too busy living life by her own rules.
Home Town
HGTV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, Ben and Erin will help just-married friends find their first home. After suffering a tragic loss, the bride, her young son and their newly blended family are eager to embark on a fresh journey together. With a dramatic dining room featuring a handcrafted wood table, a play area with an upcycled, personalized toy box and a living room with a custom family tree painting, Ben and Erin will weave the young family’s story into every detail of their new space.
Fatal Fiancé
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When Leah (Brittany Underwood) is kidnapped on the day of her wedding by her fiancé’s delusional ex-girlfriend Faith (Camila Banus), she does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether Faith was ever really delusional or if she was just trying to save her life.
Disasters at Sea
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Witness some of the most harrowing shipwrecks in modern history, presented through immersive firsthand accounts of the disasters and marine investigations that followed. From cruise liners to bulk carriers to fishing boats, we look back on the final moments of these doomed vessels and those who sacrificed it all to try to save their ships and their crews. In the Season 3 premiere, “Snapped in Two,” the bulk carrier Flare suddenly breaks in two, sending a crew of 25 into the frigid North Atlantic. It’s a catastrophe that will take investigators around the world and to the depths of the ocean for answers.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Overdue”
CBS, 8:30pm
In the new episode “Overdue,” the NCIS team searches for an abducted doctor whose cutting-edge neurotechnology could be developed i
